NCIS Director Counsels Students In Denver

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Director of the Naval Investigative Criminal Service (NCIS) Special Agent Andrew Traver spoke to students on the Metropolitan State University of Denver campus Thursday.

“I think one thing that’s important that will be lost is the ability to interact with people,” Traver warned, adding the gift of gab is a skill worth developing.

ncis director NCIS Director Counsels Students In Denver

(credit: CBS)

“You found sources, you talked to them and your source is a criminal, a lesser criminal that you convince to work for you to help get a criminal higher up on the food chain. That’s critically important stuff.”

ncis director 2 NCIS Director Counsels Students In Denver

NCIS Director Special Agent Andrew Traver speaks with CBS4. (credit: CBS)

Before becoming the Director of NCIS, Traver served as the Special Agent in Charge of the Denver Field Division of the ATF.  His son even attended Colorado State University.

“I love this town,” he said. “I love this area, I wish I could have stayed here longer.”

In his limited time in the Mile High City his counsel to the students was clear, “I really think you have to be able to still be able to interact with people face-to-face.  It’s an important skill and I think, kind of like writing is being lost because everyone types, no one really writes anymore. I think it’s the same thing. Interpersonal skills are becoming an antiquity.”

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

