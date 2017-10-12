Latest Forecast: Warm Up For Thursday, Then Another Cooling Trend

DENVER (CBS4) – Mostly sunny skies will cover Denver and the Front Range on Thursday. Morning temperatures will be significantly cooler across Northern Colorado and locations such as Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley will stay at least 5 degrees cooler than Denver throughout the day. Regardless, it will be a warmer day for everyone along the urban corridor with highs in the 70s. Mountain valleys will reach the 50s and 60s.
A cold front near Yellowstone National Park Thursday morning will move south across Colorado Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures will drop 10-15 degrees behind the front for Friday and the weekend. There will be virtually no moisture in Colorado when the front passes so dry weather will prevail through Saturday afternoon.
Then a small chance for rain showers will develop in the metro area Saturday evening (starting around 6 p.m.). The mountains may see some light snow. The chance for precipitation will end by midnight Saturday night and under clear skies we should experience freezing temperatures by sunrise Sunday morning. So expect chilly conditions at the start line of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Half-Marathon Sunday morning.
Sunday afternoon will include mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the lower 60s. The Denver area will be in the mid 50s by kickoff of the Broncos game at 6:30 p.m.
