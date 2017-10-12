NFL ON CBS: Watch two 4-1 teams face each other on Thursday Night Football on CBS4 tonight! (Game Preview)

Coroner Releases Findings Of 10-Year-Old Girl’s Murder

Filed Under: Adams County, Aidean Zellmer, Kiaya Campbell, Thornton

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams County coroner is providing more details about how a 10-year-old girl in Thornton was killed over the summer.

kiaya campbell Coroner Releases Findings Of 10 Year Old Girls Murder

Kiaya Campbell (credit: Thornton Police)

The coroner says Kiaya Campbell died from blunt force injuries to the head due to an assault. There were many lacerations and fractures to her head that caused her death.

Police found Campbell’s body on June 9 in a drainage ditch approximately a mile away from her home. They arrested Aiden Zellmer, a 15-year-old boy who lived in the same house, for murder. Zellmer’s mother was in a relationship with Campbell’s father at the time.

aidan zellmer Coroner Releases Findings Of 10 Year Old Girls Murder

Aidan Zellmer (credit: CBS)

The district attorney is working to charge the teen as an adult. There will be a hearing on that matter on Oct. 30.

So far there’s no official word on what a motive might be for the crime.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch