Fire Breaks Out At Oil & Gas Site

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency crews are responding to a fire in Brighton at a well site.

fire1 Fire Breaks Out At Oil & Gas Site

(credit: CBS)

The fire was reported at 821 County Road 27 just after 2:15 p.m. That’s on the northern end of Brighton, close to Highway 85.

“This will be an extended operation as we let the oil burn out. Crews have two streams of water on the fire,” Natalie Ridderbos with the Brighton Fire Department stated.

No one was injured in the fire.

Ridderbos said the site is run by Great Western Oil and Gas.

Initially, officials said a fracking operation was located on property but they later corrected that to say it is a well site.

  1. Jamie Jones says:
    October 12, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    This not a fracking site but a production site. The media never has it right.

