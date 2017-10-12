Video: Elk Spotted With Pool Toy Stuck Around Its Neck

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – An elk in Colorado somehow got a pool inflatable stuck around its neck last month.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill released a YouTube video this week showing the elk in Evergreen after it had been tranquilized on Sept. 19.
In the video, a wildlife officer officer approaches the animal — who was with a large herd in an alpine meadow — and a bull elk moves away. Bulls tend to be territorial at this time of year
The officer was able to safely remove the pool toy. There’s no word on how it got stuck around the elk’s neck.