Public Invited To City Park Golf Course Redesign Meetings

DENVER (CBS4) – The public will have a chance to hear more about Denver’s controversial plan to re-work City Park Golf Course.
The goal is to redesign the course for new storm water detention areas to reduce flooding in northeast Denver neighborhoods.
The meeting on Thursday night comes after Mayor Michael Hancock received an online petition of more than 2,700 signatures from people who want to preserve the historical course.
City official says part of the work will include a detention area at York Street and 26th Avenue that will stay dry outside of major storm events.
The city says the project is long overdue, calling the century-old network of pipes agine, undersized and inadequate.
The public can meet developers and ask them questions about the plan Thursday night at 5:30 at the City Park Golf Course Clubhouse.
There will be a second meeting on Oct. 14th at 9:30 a.m.
The course will stay open until November. Work is expected to be complete in 2019.
