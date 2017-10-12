NFL ON CBS: Watch two 4-1 teams face each other on Thursday Night Football on CBS4 tonight! (Game Preview)

Public Invited To City Park Golf Course Redesign Meetings

Filed Under: City Park, City Park Golf Course, Cole Neighborhood, Denver Public Works, Flooding, Park Hill, Platte to Park Hill Project

DENVER (CBS4) – The public will have a chance to hear more about Denver’s controversial plan to re-work City Park Golf Course.

city park golf course 2 Public Invited To City Park Golf Course Redesign Meetings

City Park Golf Course (credit: CBS)

The goal is to redesign the course for new storm water detention areas to reduce flooding in northeast Denver neighborhoods.

city park golf course Public Invited To City Park Golf Course Redesign Meetings

Golfers at City Park Golf Course (credit: CBS)

The meeting on Thursday night comes after Mayor Michael Hancock received an online petition of more than 2,700 signatures from people who want to preserve the historical course.

City official says part of the work will include a detention area at York Street and 26th Avenue that will stay dry outside of major storm events.

city park golf course sign Public Invited To City Park Golf Course Redesign Meetings

(credit: CBS)

The city says the project is long overdue, calling the century-old network of pipes agine, undersized and inadequate.

The public can meet developers and ask them questions about the plan Thursday night at 5:30 at the City Park Golf Course Clubhouse.

There will be a second meeting on Oct. 14th at 9:30 a.m.

The course will stay open until November. Work is expected to be complete in 2019.

RELATED: Public Opposition Growing Against Platte To Park Hill Project

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch