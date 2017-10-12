Broncos Issue Warning About Counterfeit Tickets

DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos are once again warning fans to be careful when buying tickets.
The team reminded fans Thursday to buy tickets through team-associated outlets like Ticketmaster or the NFL Ticket Exchange, or in person at the Broncos ticket office. That way, fans can be assured of the validity of their purchases.
The Broncos report an increase in cases of fraudulent tickets making their way through secondary markets not approved by the NFL.
The team is also working closely with Denver Police to investigate recent cases of ticket counterfeiting, involving tickets in PDF form as well as traditional stock paper tickets.