NFL ON CBS: Watch two 4-1 teams face each other on Thursday Night Football on CBS4 tonight! (Game Preview)

Broncos Issue Warning About Counterfeit Tickets

Filed Under: Broncos, Counterfeit Tickets, Denver Broncos, Fake Tickets

DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos are once again warning fans to be careful when buying tickets.

The team reminded fans Thursday to buy tickets through team-associated outlets like Ticketmaster or the NFL Ticket Exchange, or in person at the Broncos ticket office. That way, fans can be assured of the validity of their purchases.

The Broncos report an increase in cases of fraudulent tickets making their way through secondary markets not approved by the NFL.

The team is also working closely with Denver Police to investigate recent cases of ticket counterfeiting, involving tickets in PDF form as well as traditional stock paper tickets.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch