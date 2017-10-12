Girl In Coma After Falling From Balcony Of Historic Hotel

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The mother of a teenager who accidentally fell from a fifth story hotel balcony is asking for prayers as her daughter fights serious injuries at Denver Health Medical Center.
According to a note from the 16-year-old’s mother on Thursday, her daughter fell off the balcony at the Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs on Tuesday. The family was on a fall color tour from their home in Montrose.
The victim’s mother says the girl is still in a coma and can only breathe via a ventilator. And she is not out of the woods yet.
The historic hotel located in downtown Glenwood Springs near the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool hosts thousands of guests per year. Hotel managers were not available for comment.
