NFL ON CBS: Watch two 4-1 teams face each other on Thursday Night Football on CBS4 tonight! (Game Preview)

Girl In Coma After Falling From Balcony Of Historic Hotel

Filed Under: Garfield County, Glenwood Springs, Hotel Colorado, Montrose

By Matt Kroschel

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The mother of a teenager who accidentally fell from a fifth story hotel balcony is asking for prayers as her daughter fights serious injuries at Denver Health Medical Center.

hotel colorado 2 Girl In Coma After Falling From Balcony Of Historic Hotel

(credit: CBS)

According to a note from the 16-year-old’s mother on Thursday, her daughter fell off the balcony at the Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs on Tuesday. The family was on a fall color tour from their home in Montrose.

The victim’s mother says the girl is still in a coma and can only breathe via a ventilator. And she is not out of the woods yet.

The historic hotel located in downtown Glenwood Springs near the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool hosts thousands of guests per year. Hotel managers were not available for comment.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch