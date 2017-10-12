NFL ON CBS: Watch two 4-1 teams face each other on Thursday Night Football on CBS4 tonight! (Game Preview)

Arby’s To Begin Selling Venison Sandwiches

Filed Under: Adams County, Arby's, Interstate 25, Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Arby’s is living up to its slogan “We have the meats.”

venison Arbys To Begin Selling Venison Sandwiches

(credit: Arby’s)

The chain is debuting new venison sandwiches nationwide after a limited run in five states last year.

The venison will be available at restaurants nationwide starting on Oct. 21. It is described in a news release as “thick-cut venison steak and crispy onions topped with a juniper berry sauce on a toasted specialty roll.”

One Arby’s in Colorado — at Interstate 25 and 144th in Thornton — will also be serving up a limited edition elk sandwich. It is described in the news release as “a tender elk steak topped with blackberry port steak sauce and crispy onions on a toasted specialty roll.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch