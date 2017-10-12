Arby’s To Begin Selling Venison Sandwiches

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Arby’s is living up to its slogan “We have the meats.”
The chain is debuting new venison sandwiches nationwide after a limited run in five states last year.
The venison will be available at restaurants nationwide starting on Oct. 21. It is described in a news release as “thick-cut venison steak and crispy onions topped with a juniper berry sauce on a toasted specialty roll.”
One Arby’s in Colorado — at Interstate 25 and 144th in Thornton — will also be serving up a limited edition elk sandwich. It is described in the news release as “a tender elk steak topped with blackberry port steak sauce and crispy onions on a toasted specialty roll.”