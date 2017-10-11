Sportsbook Favors Tillerson Over Trump In Potential IQ Test

CBS Local — Donald Trump shocked the world by beating the odds to become U.S. President. Now, according to a new sports betting liner, the 45th president is yet again the underdog, but this time it’s all about his infamous IQ test remark.

Bovada Sportsbook has released a series of politically-themed betting lines that include the commander-in-chief’s claim that he would score higher on an IQ test than Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Currently, Tillerson is slightly favored (-120) over President Trump (even money).

Who will score higher in an IQ Test?😂 Donald J. Trump: Even

Rex Tillerson: -120 Get your lines here: https://t.co/gbETdnSghz pic.twitter.com/uHg2RHLGJw — Bovada Official (@BovadaLV) October 11, 2017

Although the wagering service will happily take your money on the novelty bet, they are also laying down a ground rule that the IQ challenge has to be taken by the two men this year.

“IQ test and results must be confirmed before Jan. 1st 2018 for wagers to have action,” Bovada wrote on its website.

Mr. Trump made the comment during an interview with Forbes magazine while responding to unverified claims that the Secretary of State had called the president a “moron.”

“I think it’s fake news, but if he did that, I guess we’ll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win,” Trump proclaimed, per Forbes.

If you’re looking to throw down some more cash on U.S. politics, Bovada is also offering betting lines on whether White House Chief of Staff John Kelly will stay in his job through 2017, which political party will win the 2020 election, and if Twitter will suspend President Trump’s account this year.

Mr. Trump is the heavy favorite in that bet as the sportsbook predicts he will keep on tweeting well into 2018.