Technology Making Life Easier For People With Mobility Issues

By Libby Smith

DENVER (CBS4) – Some simple technology is making it easier for people with mobility issues to live on their own. In an apartment at Kavod Senior Life in Denver, the shades go up and down, the lights go on and off, and the door opens and closes all with the touch of a finger.

“I like it because I can’t get up to do a lot of things,” said Ellen Brown, a senior living at Kavod.

Brown has limited mobility. She uses an electric wheelchair to get around. She relies on technology to help her run her household. From an tablet, the PEAC Automation System allows her to adjust the thermostat, open the front door, and control the lights and window shades. Brown’s apartment is one of seven that Kavod Senior Life has renovated with this technology.

“We figure on average it cost about $10,000 an apartment to retrofit,” said Michael Klein, President and CEO of Kavod Senior Life.

The cost is well worth it if it allows Brown to stay in her home longer, which fits in with Kavod’s mission.

“Our goal is to keep people out of nursing homes and we’ve been really successful at it,” Klein explained.

Brown has embraced the technology that she says does everything except turn on the TV.

