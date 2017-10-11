Police Need Help Finding Suspected Robber

DENVER (CBS4) – A suspected robber is caught on camera and Denver Police are asking for the public’s help identifying him.
Police said the man took a victim’s car by force in the area of 1600 S. Colorado Boulevard on Oct. 2. The vehicle was recovered, but authorities are still searching for the suspect.
Denver police issued a crime alert today with a surveillance camera image showing the suspected car thief. He’s described as a Hispanic male, 30-49 years old, between 5’6” and 5’8” with a mustache.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720)913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and may earn up to a $2,000 reward.
