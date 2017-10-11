Suspect At Large After Shooting At Motel

By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – One person was injured in a shooting at a motel early Wednesday morning, according to Denver police.

The shooting happened at 2 a.m. at the Rodeway Inn Motel near Peoria Street and Interstate 70. A man was taken to the hospital but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody, but they are actively looking for the gunman. Officers spent several hours after the shooting talking to witnesses and surveying the motel parking lot.

What led up to the shooting is under investigation.

