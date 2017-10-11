Latest Forecast: Sunny And Warmer Dominates Through Thursday

DENVER (CBS4) – The weather roller coaster continues for Denver and the Front Range. After reaching near 80 degrees last weekend, we managed only 36° on Monday along with 3-6 inches of snow for most of the metro area. Then on Tuesday we came close to 60°. The warming trend will continue on Wednesday with highs near 70° around Denver and Boulder and mid 60s in the Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley areas.
It will also stay dry statewide for Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.
Temperatures will climb another 5-10 degrees on Thursday allowing us to land in the upper 70s. And it’s conceivable a few metro area neighborhoods could come close to 80° Thursday afternoon.
A relatively weak cold front will pass on Friday causing temperatures to drop about 10 degrees. But with no available moisture, we’ll continue to experience sunny skies. Then an upper-level system behind the front will move east across Wyoming and into South Dakota over the weekend. With the system staying north of us, impacts will be minimal. But we may still experience a few rain showers Saturday night (maybe some very light snow in the mountains) and Sunday will include a cold start with temperatures near freezing.
Dry and cool weather will prevail for the Broncos game Sunday evening at Mile High.
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.