New York Man Arrested For ‘Las Vegas Part 2’ Attack Plot On Colorado Company

DENVER (CBS4)– A man from New York has been arrested for threatening a company in Colorado with a “Las Vegas part 2” attack.
Victor Casillas was arrested Tuesday night after he apparently threatened the company via email, stating that he would murder at least three employees before referring to the Las Vegas mass shooting which left 58 people dead and more than 500 injured.
In one email, he stated to “GET READY 4 LAS VEGas part 2… MAYBE TODAY YOU WILL MEET YOUR MAKER.”
He also threatened to purchase airline tickets to Denver within “the next half hour” and told them to “prepare for their deaths.”
According to court documents, an email with the message “I’VE ARRIVED IN DENVER” was accompanied by a picture of a submachine gun with a silencer.
Prosecutors say Casillas sent a barrage of emails to the company. It is unclear the motivation of the attack.
He was arrested and is facing charges of extortion and sending threatening communications.
Prosecutors say he used his personal email address to make the threats.
He is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court.