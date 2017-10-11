JCPenney Announces Seasonal Hiring Plan

Woman Who Lost Husband To Carbon Monoxide Gets New FurnaceAfter losing her husband to carbon monoxide poisoning, Patricia Chapman’s grief was compounded by the fact that she couldn’t stay in her own home. Now, she has a new furnace thanks to the generosity of others.

Technology Making Life Easier For People With Mobility IssuesSome simple technology is making it easier for people with mobility issues to live on their own.

Childhood Obesity Grows At Alarming RateA new study is sounding the alarm on childhood obesity. It found the number of obese children and teens is more than 10 times higher than it was 40 years ago.