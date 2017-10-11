JCPenney Announces Seasonal Hiring Plan

DENVER (CBS4) – As the holiday shopping season gets closer, another retailer is now hiring to accommodate the rush.
JCPenney says it needs to fill 750 seasonal positions in Colorado. That’s out of the 40,000 open positions across the country.
The retailer says they’ll be hiring cashiers, workers to restock its stores and beauty consultants to work at in-store Sephora makeup shops.
It’s hosting it’s first ever national hiring day Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at each location.
Walmart recently announced it will not hire any seasonal workers, but instead give existing employees more hours.