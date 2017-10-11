Groups Rally For Oil & Gas Operation Changes

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Having kids attend school near oil and gas wells in Colorado has many people concerned.

Moms Clean Air Force and Earthworks say more than 50,000 children in Colorado go to a school or daycare that’s within half of a mile from active oil and gas operations.

wells and kids 6vo transfer frame 259 Groups Rally For Oil & Gas Operation Changes

(credit: CBS)

They say that’s a problem, and they have a solution.

“We need the state of Colorado to protect our children at school and create a setback of a minimum of a 1,000 feet from the school property line, not the building,” said Stacy Lambright, a Thornton resident.

wells and kids 6sotvo transfer frame 85 Groups Rally For Oil & Gas Operation Changes

Stacy Lambright (credit: CBS)

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says there is no evidence children are at risk for long-term health impacts because of oil and gas operations.

