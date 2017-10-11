Furniture Row To Field Just 1 Car For Truex In 2018

Filed Under: Barney Visser, Furniture Row Racing, JGR, Martin Truex Jr.

DENVER (AP) — Furniture Row Racing will field only one team next season, the ride for Martin Truex Jr.

The Denver-based team expanded this year to two cars with Truex and Erik Jones. But Jones is a development driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, and is being pulled inside that organization next year.

gettyimages 826993770 Furniture Row To Field Just 1 Car For Truex In 2018

Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota, drives during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series I Love NY 355 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 6, 2017 in Watkins Glen, New York. ( credit – Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

With Jones and his sponsor moving to JGR, Furniture Row owner Barney Visser said he will field only one car in 2018. Visser said Wednesday he wants to field two cars in the future.

Truex is the current NASCAR points leader and leads the Cup Series in virtually every category. His win Sunday at Charlotte put him in the third round of the playoffs.

gettyimages 826991388 Furniture Row To Field Just 1 Car For Truex In 2018

Martin Truex Jr. stands on the grid during qualifying. ( credit – Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch