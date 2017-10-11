French Foreign Legion Awards Colorado Veterans Highest French Honor

Filed Under: colorado veterans honored, french foreign legion, Legion of Honor, World War II, world war two

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – The French Foreign Legion honored five veterans from Colorado with the Legion of Honor for their service in liberating France during World War II.

french foreign legion French Foreign Legion Awards Colorado Veterans Highest French Honor

(credit: CBS)

Private First Class Joe Hoberman landed in Normandy in 1944. On his first day of battle, his headquarters was wiped out. On the second day, he lost his best friend.

“I accept this honor on behalf of the buddies that are still in France and Germany, and for the many, many more that just didn’t live long enough to receive this honor,” Hoberman said.

french foreign legion 3 French Foreign Legion Awards Colorado Veterans Highest French Honor

(credit: CBS)

He survived and made it home in 1946.

Private First Class Richard Mann, Sergeant LeMoyne Anderson, Sergeant Samuel Lesser, and Captain Oliver Bashor were also awarded.

The Legion of Honor is France’s highest honor awarded to French civilians or foreign nationals.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch