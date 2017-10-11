Colorado Springs Police Release Calendar Highlighting K9s

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Some departments highlight firefighters for calendars. In Colorado Springs, police are focusing on their dogs.
The Colorado Springs Police Department will release a full-size, 11″x17″ color wall calendar highlighting all 16 of the department’s K-9 units.
Calendars are $15, and are available to the public.
All proceeds will go to the Colorado Springs Police Department Explorer Program, which helps young children explore the world of policing.
The Explorer Program helps teach the value of leadership and success. Right now, the cost of a uniform is $370. The program aims to eliminate uniform costs completely.
Calendars will be available to buy, with cash or check payable to “CSPD Explorer Post 116” only, on October 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Community Room of the Police Operations Center. An order form can also be downloaded off the CSPD Facebook page and mailed in to the CSPD, c/o Community Relations, 705 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. Pick up times are in two-hour blocks on October 13th, 20th, 21st, 27th, and 28th.