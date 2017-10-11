Childhood Obesity Grows At Alarming Rate

Filed Under: Childhood Obesity, Jan Bartolina, Kids YogaGuide, Mudra Yoga, Toddler Yoga, World Health Organization, Yoga

By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4)– A new study is sounding the alarm on childhood obesity. It found the number of obese children and teens is 124 million worldwide, more than 10 times higher than it was 40 years ago.

The study points to poor nutrition and lack of exercise.

childhood obesity 5pkg frame 457 Childhood Obesity Grows At Alarming Rate

(credit: CBS)

Two-and-a-half-year-old Poppy happily waves her arms. She is in Parent and Toddler Yoga at Mudra Yoga with instructor Casey Feicht.

“We’re moving, we’re jumping around, we’re singing songs,” said Feicht, owner of KidsYogaGuide.com.

childhood obesity 5pkg frame 210 Childhood Obesity Grows At Alarming Rate

(credit: CBS)

Keeping Poppy active is important to her grandmother, Jan Bartolina.

“She exercises, she runs around, she actually learns yoga,” said Bartolina.

childhood obesity 5pkg frame 516 Childhood Obesity Grows At Alarming Rate

Jan Bartolina (credit: CBS)

Bartolina knows what causes obesity in kids.

“Because we don’t exercise enough, because we eat wrong,” she said.

childhood obesity 5pkg frame 0 Childhood Obesity Grows At Alarming Rate

(credit: CBS)

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of obese children and teens is now more than 10 times higher than it was 40 years ago.

Experts analyzed data from 2,400 different studies that tracked height and weight of 32 million children, 5 to 19 years old. The research shows an estimated 74 million boys and 50 million girls are obese worldwide. The problem is more than physical.

childhood obesity 5pkg frame 846 Childhood Obesity Grows At Alarming Rate

(credit: CBS)

“Social, psychological problems for the children themselves, more stigmatism, less optimal school performance,” said Leanne Riley with WHO.

And obese kids are often overweight or obese adults.

childhood obesity 5pkg frame 1086 Childhood Obesity Grows At Alarming Rate

(credit: CBS)

“It is also more likely to lead to early onset of conditions like heart disease, cancer and diabetes,” said Riley.

childhood obesity 5pkg frame 2374 Childhood Obesity Grows At Alarming Rate

(credit: CBS)

The study found some good news and bad news for the U.S. Here, obesity levels have plateaued, but that’s not a reason for complacency because more than one in five young people in the U.S. are obese.

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 for more than 30 years. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch