2 Women Charged With Murders Of Young Girls

NORWOOD, Colo. (AP/CBS4) — Two women have been charged with killing two young girls whose bodies were found on a Colorado farm.

The women were arrested in mid-September along with three other people after authorities discovered the bodies. All five were initially charged with fatal child abuse.

norwood doube homicide 5vo transfer frame 0 2 Women Charged With Murders Of Young Girls

(credit: CBS)

Prosecutors on Friday added the murder charges against Nashika Bramble and Madani Ceus.

nashika bramble 1 2 Women Charged With Murders Of Young Girls

Nashika Bramble (credit: San Miguel County)

An attorney for Ceus, a 37-year-old from Haiti, declined comment on Tuesday. An attorney for Bramble couldn’t be immediately reached.

A spokeswoman for 7th Judicial District Attorney Dan Hotsenpiller said Tuesday that she couldn’t comment on what led to the murder charges.

norwood double homicide 5vo frame 904 2 Women Charged With Murders Of Young Girls

(credit: CBS)

Police have said the girls were between the ages of 5 and 10. Investigators believe they were dead for several weeks before the bodies were found on a farm outside Norwood, about 30 miles west of the ski resort town of Telluride.

Authorities have shared few other details about the case that shocked the town of about 500 people.

It’s not clear how any of the defendants are connected to the children. Authorities haven’t released any details about what caused their deaths, and affidavits in the case have been closed to public view.

Two men and a third woman face other charges in the girls’ deaths.

norwood children killed composite of four arrests 2 Women Charged With Murders Of Young Girls

Frederick Blair, a 23-year-old man from Norwood, Ika Eden, a 53-year-old woman from Jamaica, and Ashford Archer, a 50-year-old man from Haiti, are charged with fatal child abuse.

Blair and Archer also have been charged with acting as an accessory to a crime.

By KATHLEEN FOODY

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

