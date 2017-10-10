For Broncos’ Parks, Success ‘Comes Down To Detail’

By Michael Spencer

Broncos safety Will Parks joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer on Monday for Xfinity Monday Live from the ViewHouse Centennial.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos returned to practice on Monday after having four days off for their bye week.

“It’s been good to be back,” said Will Parks. “We had a good couple of days, but I think a lot of guys were ready to get back to playing football.”

Parks is in his second year in the NFL out of Arizona.

“It’s been tremendous,” Parks said of his second season. “Kudos to the coaches for believing in me. It’s just come down to detail. Detail and taking advantage of the opportunity.”

The Broncos run defense has drastically improved this year. The Broncos ranked as the 28th best rushing defense in the NFL in 2016. This season, the Broncos have the best rushing defense in the league through five games.

“It starts with (Domata) Peko,” said Parks. “Peko has been a big addition to our defense. Obviously you’ve got big (Derek) Wolfe, and Adam Gotsis. Those guys are balling. And Shelby Harris coming in, it’s like when one guy is out of the game, the next guy is doing the same thing if not better. Ground zero is what I call them.”

The Broncos defense will try to shut down the Giants (0-5) on Sunday. Denver will host New York Sunday night. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

