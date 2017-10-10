‘Avalanche Of Cute’: Toddlers Audition For ‘Waitress’

DENVER (CBS4) – In every new city they go to, the cast of the Broadway musical “Waitress” goes in search of a special young talent. They’re looking for a 4-year-old girl to play a special part at the end of the show, and recently they held auditions at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. CBS4 Critic-At-Large Greg Moody called it, “an avalanche of cute.”

“We’re looking for girls who are going to be really confident and calm, and be able to hold their own amidst moving scenery, dancing and singing. There is a lot going on at this moment in the show. People who aren’t going to be freaked out by having a 2,000 person audience watching them,” said Susanna Wolk, the assistant director of “Waitress.”

Finding that certain something took patience, a big smile, and a huge hug at the end of the run. It’s only seconds in the play, but this small part leaves a lasting impression.

“More importantly, we’re looking for girls who are energetic and spunky…joyful, and someone who can really help us tell this joyful story,” Wolk added.

With music by Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, “Waitress” tells the story of a young woman working in her small town pie shop who knows she’s destined for greater things. And the all-female creative team brought it to life.

Right now the focus is on the kids and finding the right few to finish the finale with a flourish.