Peyton Manning Chosen For Colorado’s Sports Hall Of Fame

Spookiest Places In Denver Spooky haunts and real ghost stories are all over the city of Denver. Here are just a few of the fun stories you may or may not know.

'Something Rotten!' Brings Big Laughs To Denver"Something Rotten!" was nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Set in the time of Shakespeare, it depicts the hilarity that ensures when two brothers try to make a name for themselves by write the very first musical.