Peyton Manning Chosen For Colorado’s Sports Hall Of Fame

DENVER (CBS4) – Former Denver Broncos quarterback, Peyton Manning, has been chosen to be inducted into the Colorado Sport’s Hall of Fame.
Manning is one of six individuals who was chosen for the Class of 2018. Those players, which include the late Rashaan Salaam, will be inducted at the 54th annual banquet in Denver next April.
Manning joined the Broncos as a free agent in 2012. He is the only five-time Most Valuable Player in NFL history.
Manning finished his career with a Super Bowl championship in 2016 with the Broncos.
During his time with the Broncos, Manning became the first quarterback in franchise history to play in four consecutive AFC West titles.
Salaam won the Heisman Trophy while playing for University of Colorado in 1994. He rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns in 11 games that year.
The remaining inductees include Joe Glenn, Sam Pagano, Tracy Hill and Alex Burl.