Orangetheory Goes Pink To Prevent Breast Cancer

By Kathy Walsh

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– Numerous studies show regular exercise can reduce the risk of breast cancer. Now, Orangetheory Fitness is teaming up with UCHealth to help people fight the disease.

Orangetheory Fitness offers a one-hour, high intensity, group workout. The goal is to burn calories. This October, the burn is all about breast cancer.

“To prevent breast cancer you need to be working out three to four times a week vigorously,” said Nina Newcomb, owner of four Orangetheory franchises in Colorado.

Newcomb says studies show regular, vigorous exercise can cut breast cancer risk by up to 40 percent. Newcomb’s grandmother and two aunts died from the disease.

CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh interviews Nina Newcomb

When Newcomb learned she had the breast cancer gene, BRCA 2, she had a double mastectomy. Now, she is pushing exercise as prevention.

“It makes me mad that people don’t know it,” Newcomb told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

So, Newcomb and her surgeon, Dr. Colleen Murphy with UCHealth Lone Tree Breast Center, got Orangetheory and UCHealth to join forces. They have turned orange pink to raise awareness.

Orangetheory locations across Colorado are offering a free class on Saturday and a workshop with a UCHealth provider.

“Get out there and get moving,” said Oncologist Dr. Regina Brown with UCHealth Lone Tree Health Center.

Brown is a breast cancer survivor. She says evidence shows exercise decreases the risk of the cancer coming back and it reduces the risk of getting it at all.

CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh interviews Oncologist Dr. Regina Brown with UCHealth Lone Tree Health Center

“We hope that by encouraging them to exercise they’ll never have to face that diagnosis,” said Brown.

For Newcomb it is personal.

Nina Newcomb

“I have two little kids and they need a mom,” she said choking back tears. “I need to be around and I want everybody else to have the same opportunity I do to try to fight it by working out.”

All 24 Orangetheory franchises across Colorado are taking part in what they are calling “All Out Extraordinary.” The special class is at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. All are welcome, just sign up at your nearest Orangetheory studio.

