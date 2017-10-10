More Charges Filed Against ‘Hatchet Man’

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man arrested near Colorado Springs now faces new additional charges from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel Nations’ arrest captured national attention when he was named a person of interest in connection to a double murder in Indiana.
El Paso County Sheriff’s investigators say he threatened people with a hatchet on Mount Herman trail last month.
Nations is now charged with assault and trespassing, however investigators are not revealing what those charges entail.
Detectives from Indiana were in Colorado to investigate whether Nations is tied to the double murder case from February. One of the victims in that case managed to snap a picture of a man who may have killed them.
“We want this to be over, in one sense we want this to be him so we can move on to the next chapter,” Libby’s grandmother Becky Patty said.
When exactly Nations arrived in Colorado is unclear.
Court records show he was cited for giving police false information in Georgetown on July 18, just two days after Indiana state police released that sketch.