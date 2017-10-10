Colorado-Based Lucky’s Market Selling CBD Products

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado-based chain of natural food stores is selling products containing hemp-derived extracts containing the cannabis compound known as CBD.

The Cannabist reported Monday that Lucky’s Market is selling nearly a dozen brands of CBD products at its 25 stores around the United States even though their legality has been called into question by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Lucky’s apothecary director Sindy Wise acknowledged the move was risky but said the company consulted with lawyers for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to make sure labeling and other standards were being met. The company receives financial backing from grocery giant Kroger Co.

In late September, Target briefly sold CBD oils on its website but pulled them without comment after they drew attention.

