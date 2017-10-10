Latest Forecast: After Record Snow And A Hard Freeze, Warm Up Set To Begin

DENVER (CBS4) – Monday was the snowiest October 9 on record in Denver with an official total of 2.8 inches at DIA (the old record was 1.2 inches on October 9, 1890). Elsewhere snow totals exceeded a foot in some foothills areas like Genesee where they saw 12.4 inches.
Behind the storm responsible for the snow, very cold air combined with light winds, clear skies, and the fresh snow on the ground to create the coldest morning in about 6 months for the metro area. Denver dropped to 28 degrees early Monday morning.
A full day of sunshine will help push high temperatures into the middle 50s Tuesday afternoon and then sunny skies plus a westerly downsloping wind on Wednesday should be enough to get close to 70 degrees.
Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 70s followed by a 10-15 degree drop Friday and Saturday as a storm system passes north of Colorado. There could be a snow shower in the mountains Saturday night but otherwise dry weather is expected virtually statewide through early next week.
