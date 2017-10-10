Landlord-Tenant Guide To Help Denver Residents With Rental Disputes

By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4)– While the Denver metro area has a low unemployment rate, research shows resident incomes cannot keep up with the rising cost of housing in the area.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock launched a new plan Tuesday to create and keep diverse neighborhoods in the city by offering housing strategies to residents at risk of displacement.

The plan offers mediation services for renters and landlords facing eviction, a landlord-tenant guide, and rent and utility assistance for people in a housing crisis.

An experienced mediator would help resolve disputes between landlord and tenants through negotiation before the eviction process is even triggered. Either the landlord or tenant may engage in mediation before the start of an eviction proceeding. If an eviction is ultimately filed, they may engage during the three-day period before the case goes to court or before a decision by the court.

Hancock says this allows for more balanced eviction proceedings. Mediation will allow tenants more time to come with their payments and prevent future consequences.

“We all know that once an individual has an eviction on their record, it becomes almost impossible for them to find a new, quality home. It’s an uphill battle and one that is increasingly made difficult because of the eviction. That’s our aim here: To stop these evictions from even occurring in the first place here in Denver,” said Hancock.

He says this approach is the initial step to the city’s Five-Year Affordable Housing Plan, meant to keep families in their homes and Denver neighborhoods diverse and inclusive.

LINK: Landlord Tenant Guide

