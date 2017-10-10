Things Get Wild With Dinos After Dark, Boo At The Zoo

DENVER (CBS4)– Things are about to get a little creepy at the Denver Zoo! But don’t worry, all of your favorite wild animals will be there too.

Animal and dinosaur-shaped sculptures made out of artificial pumpkins are set up inside the zoo to celebrate DINOS! After Dark and Boo At The Zoo.

“Dinos After Dark is a family-friendly event, every weekend in October on Fridays and Saturdays. The families can come and there will be scavenger hunts, pumpkin-carving demonstrations and also animal demonstrations as well,” said Denver Zoo Animal Ambassador Zach Page during an interview on CBS4 News at Noon with CBS4 anchor Tom Mustin.

Page brought along Kenny, an Eastern Screech-Owl, to the CBS4 studio for the interview. She is just one of the birds featured in the animal demonstrations during the special events at the zoo this month.

The sculptures for Dinos after Dark are impressive during the day, but they really shine at night. The grooves of the carvings are wired with lights to give the illusion of patterns and textures.

DINOS! After Dark runs throughout October. Adult-only nights are every Thursday and family-friendly nights are on Fridays and Saturdays.

“Every Thursday in October, our guests 21 years and older are able to come to the zoo for a similar experience. There will be entertainment and also be animal demonstrations, you can also purchase tickets to our beer garden where a lot of local breweries will have their beer there,” said Page.

In addition to the animals, zoo lovers ages 21 and up can enjoy live music and some brew on adult-only nights. Guests can purchase tickets to the Beer Garden, where local breweries will offer samples of their fall beers.

Adult night pricing is $17 for general admission and $25 for a Taster Ticket. The Taster Ticket includes 10 samples from the Beer Garden, which features several local breweries each week.

To add to the fun, adults are encouraged to come in costume to match themes every Thursday.

October 12: 80’s theme night

October 19: Rock Stars & Party Animals theme night

October 26: Halloween theme night

Family nights will have pumpkin carving demonstrations, scavenger hunts and a live fire show.

“Boo at the Zoo is the last two weekends of October. There will be trick-or-treat stations, a magician and also more animal demonstrations where people can come and dress up and it will be a good time,” said Page.

Pricing for non-members is $17 adult (ages 12-64); $14 senior; $12 children (ages 3-11); ages 2 and under free. Pricing for members is $11 adult; $9 senior; $7 children; ages 2 and under free.

“We want to see kids dress up, we also love to see families dress up. We encourage it,” said Page.

The 33rd annual Boo At The Zoo offers trick-or-treat stations, creepy crawly animal demonstrations and exciting family-friendly entertainment at the Denver Zoo the last two weekends in October.



