Train Tracks ‘Fail’ Causing Traffic Detour

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Train tracks in Commerce City failed while a train was moving across them Tuesday morning.

City officials say police were called to 60th Avenue near Interstate 270 to help with traffic control.

The train was hauling cargo, not passengers. Officials say none of its contents spilled.

Officials with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad say the tracks are severely damaged.

City crews say 60th Ave. will be closed between Clermont Street and Brighton Boulevard until Wednesday morning.

Detours are now posted.

It’s not clear what caused the tracks to fail.

Check back for more information about when the road will reopen.

