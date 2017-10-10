What You Should Do With All The Broken Branches

By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – Monday’s storm brought heavy snow that snapped branches off trees in neighborhoods across the Denver metro area. If you’re still cleaning up, there are ways to properly dispose of those sticks and broken limbs.

Denver Public Works offers two options, setting debris out for trash pickup or composting it. You’re asked to follow these guidelines:

• Tie loose branches in bundles no longer than 4 feet in length and in bundles weighing no more than 50 pounds. No branches may exceed 4 inches in diameter.

• A maximum of 10 branches bundles per household will be collected per scheduled Extra Trash service collection (every 4 weeks).

• Do not place branches in your city issued black trash cart and place at least 2 feet away from black barrels when setting bundles out for collection.

• Leaves and yard clippings must be in bags or containers, weighing no more than 50 pounds each when full.

• Residents are responsible for the removal and disposal of tree stumps and all branches over 4 inches in diameter and/or 4 feet in length.

Branches can also be dropped off for composting at the Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off. That’s located at East Cherry Creek Dr. South & Quebec St. That facility is open Tuesday – Friday from 10 AM to 5 PM and Saturdays from 9 AM to 3 PM.

