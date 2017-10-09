Officer Dies In Shooting On Texas Tech Campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (CBS4) – An officer has died in a shooting at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

The shooting happened during a welfare check, according to a university spokesperson. Officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphenalia, and brought in a suspect for questioning. During a debriefing, the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head.

The university says the shooter is still at large.

The campus is in lockdown, and officials are advising students and staff to find a safe place to take shelter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch