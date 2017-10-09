Officer Dies In Shooting On Texas Tech Campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (CBS4) – An officer has died in a shooting at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.
The shooting happened during a welfare check, according to a university spokesperson. Officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphenalia, and brought in a suspect for questioning. During a debriefing, the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head.
The university says the shooter is still at large.
The campus is in lockdown, and officials are advising students and staff to find a safe place to take shelter.