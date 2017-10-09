COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos Safety Will Parks. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Off-Duty Cop Takes Down Woman In Parking Lot

FORT COLLINS, Colo.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Video shared on social media shows an off-duty Fort Collins police officer throwing a woman to the ground on Oct. 6.

Witnesses captured video of the incident which apparently shows the officer talking with the woman in a parking lot.

Department officials say the officer followed the woman because she was speeding. The officer identified himself to her.

When the woman started to walk away, the officer grabbed her wrist and then slammed her to the ground.

The woman is heard yelling “You can’t do this! You can’t do this!”

Witnesses called police who later arrived to investigate. The woman was cited for careless driving and obstructing a police officer.

The department said in a Facebook video release that the officer’s actions are now being reviewed.

