Latest Forecast: First Snow Of The Season This Morning, Very Cold Night Ahead

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The first measurable snow since late April hit Denver and the Front Range Sunday night into Monday morning. The snow will continue through late morning before tapering off by early afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning continues for the entire Front Range through 3 p.m. but will likely be canceled early.

We expect total snowfall up to 3″ for most areas below 6,000 feet including the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas. Areas above 6,000 feet including the foothills of Jefferson, Boulder, and Laimer Counties as well as the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert counties could see as much as 8 inches.

Monday afternoon will be cloudy and cold but also mainly dry. High temperatures will struggle to reach above freezing in the metro area.

Then clearing skies will make for a very cold night going into Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 20s causing the first “hard freeze” this season.

A warming trend will commence Tuesday afternoon and will culminate Thursday will highs back in the 70s when we’ll be saying…snow? What snow?

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

