Thieves Steal Church Trailer Full Of Supplies

By Brian Maass
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Thieves stole a local church’s utility trailer over the weekend, damaging the church’s ability to perform much needed outreach services.
“In a time of such tragedy around the U.S., it makes you wonder who would steal from a church,” said church member Steve Davis of Landing Place Church.
The 14-foot trailer contained about $30,000. Worth of items including a large movie screen used for community movie events, a bouncy castle for kids, tents and tables and other items used to serve the community.
Davis said the loss was especially hard since the church was “just now building our first mortar and brick on that property.”
It was stolen sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning from church property at 11555 Chambers Road in Commerce City. Davis said the thieves even made off with wheel chocks that were holding it in place.
The trailer has the name “Landing Place Church” on the sides and the Colorado license plate number 388 HRQ. If anyone has any information on the stolen trailer they are asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 303-288-1535.
