Retired Teacher Arrested, Accused Of Using Teens To Distribute Drugs

By Dillon Thomas

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A former teacher has been charged with several felonies after deputies allegedly found substantial amounts of drugs on his property. The suspect was also accused of using teenagers to distribute those drugs.

John Metty was arrested after Elbert County deputies say they found ecstasy, marijuana, prescribed medications, drug paraphernalia and firearms in his home.

Several neighbors told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas they suspected illegal activity out of the rural property, after a strong smell of marijuana was first noted.

Neighbor Candice Head-Dylla said a building located along the backend of Metty’s property was causing the air in the community to frequently smell of the drug.

“The smell was really obnoxious,” Head-Dylla said. “(Neighbors) could smell it, we could see the operations.”

Head-Dylla said vehicles were constantly visiting the home, most of which had out-of-state license plates. One vehicle even went to the wrong home, at one point, to try and buy narcotics.

“Somebody actually came to a neighbor’s door, and asked to buy some drugs,” Head-Dylla

said.

Elbert County deputies told CBS4 they conducted surveillance on the home, which confirmed suspicions of several neighbors.

Deputies searched the home where they found the illegal narcotics, paraphernalia, and firearms. An illegal marijuana grow was located in the back building.

In a release sent to CBS4, the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said they found evidence of Metty, 59, recruiting teenagers from Parker to sell narcotics.

“That is a big concern, and really bothers us. Like I said, this is a family neighborhood,” Head-Dylla said.

After Metty’s arrest, neighbors speculated the sales reached far beyond Parker.

“(Colorado is) a little island in a sea of illegal. It brings the kind of trafficking in you haven’t seen before,” Head-Dylla said.

Deputies said Metty was released on bond before his next court date.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.