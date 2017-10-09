Hiker Missing On Chaffee County 14er

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Searchers failed to find a 36-year-old Silverthorne man who did not return from a hike on a 14er Saturday.
The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office has been told that Shuei Pako summited Missouri Mountain sometime Saturday morning.
He was expected to return from that venture Saturday afternoon, but did not.
Pako’s vehicle was located at the trailhead.
Chaffee County dispatch was called at 2 a.m. Sunday to report his absence.
Forty-five personnel from Chaffee, Summit and Lake county search teams scoured the area Sunday. Three helicopter – two air ambulances and an Air National Guard chopper based in Eagle County — looked for Pako from overhead.
He was not located. The search was suspended as night fell.
The search is scheduled to resume Monday. An incoming weather system may affect those plans.
Missouri Mountain, located approximately 14 miles northwest of Buena Vista in the Sawatch Range, is 14,067 feet in elevation.