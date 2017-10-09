Police Need Help After Man Found Near Cherry Creek Trail Dies

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver hope someone comes forward with information to help investigators solve a homicide.
Juan Mendez-Lopez was walking home along the Cherry Creek Trail about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 after leaving the Cherry Creek area.
He was found the next morning along the trail near the water and appeared to have been assaulted.
He was rushed to the hospital and later died.
Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the victim in the picture is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.