Aspen Police Buy Cake For Inmate Spending Birthday In Jail

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Police in Aspen wanted to help one man celebrate his birthday, even though he was spending it behind bars. So three officers pitched in and bought him a birthday cake.
“Here at the police department we do have repeat customers. You know, the guys (generally) that you read about week after week in the police blotter of the local newspapers. These folks tend to be in a tough place in life, struggling with addictions, money, life, or the various demons that can cast us out of normal ‘polite’ society,” the Aspen Police Department wrote on Facebook.
“One such person has been in and out of custody of the police recently, and was having a rough go of it. He ended up in jail, which wasn’t uncommon, but this particular day happened to be his birthday,” police said.
Officers Jeremy Johnson and Ian MacAyeal and Sgt. Rick Magnuson bought the man a cake and delivered it to him in the jail, police said.
The assistant chief gave the officers and the sergeant commendations for their act of kindness.
“We thought you’d appreciate the fact that people of this caliber work for your local police department. We are proud of them,” officials said.