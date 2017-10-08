Woman Killed In Ft Collins Fire

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A 32-year-old woman perished in a pre-dawn house fire Sunday morning in southwest Fort Collins.
Firefighters from Poudre Fire Authority responded to 4512 Idledale Drive at 4:41 a.m., arriving to find the back of the two-story home “fully involved” in fire.
Firefighters searched the building while attacking the fire.
“They found a woman in a second-floor bedroom who broke the window but was unable to escape,” wrote PFA in a news release.
The woman was taken to the hospital but died.
A family friend has identified the victim as Rachel Max, daughter of longtime Colorado State University coach and athletics administrator Doug Max.
Dell Rae Ciaravola, CSU’s Public Safety And Risk Communications Manager, released a statement on behalf of the university: “We are very saddened by the Max family’s loss. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time, and we share in their grief.”
The fire burned the back of the house from basement to roof. PFA is still investigating the cause and origin.