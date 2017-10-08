Woman Killed In Ft Collins Fire

Filed Under: Colorado State University, Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A 32-year-old woman perished in a pre-dawn house fire Sunday morning in southwest Fort Collins.

Firefighters from Poudre Fire Authority responded to 4512 Idledale Drive at 4:41 a.m., arriving to find the back of the two-story home “fully involved” in fire.

photo oct 08 05 45 47 Woman Killed In Ft Collins Fire

(credit: Poudre Fire Authority)

Firefighters searched the building while attacking the fire.

“They found a woman in a second-floor bedroom who broke the window but was unable to escape,” wrote PFA in a news release.

The woman was taken to the hospital but died.

A family friend has identified the victim as Rachel Max, daughter of longtime Colorado State University coach and athletics administrator Doug Max.

Dell Rae Ciaravola, CSU’s Public Safety And Risk Communications Manager, released a statement on behalf of the university: “We are very saddened by the Max family’s loss. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time, and we share in their grief.”

photo oct 08 11 34 41 Woman Killed In Ft Collins Fire

(credit: Poudre Fire Authority)

The fire burned the back of the house from basement to roof. PFA is still investigating the cause and origin.

 

