Man Charged In Deadly Stabbing Of Mother And Sister

By Melissa Garcia

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – An overnight stabbing in Westminster has left one woman dead and her daughter critically injured.

Officers responded to a hang-up call from the home on Lowell Boulevard near 77th just before midnight Saturday.

The deceased woman’s son, Adrian Ramirez, 23, is charged with his mother’s murder.

Family members were in disbelief of the violent crime.

One relative told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia that his stomach dropped when he learned of the stabbings.

According to a spokesperson with the Westminster Police Department, Adrian Ramirez stabbed and killed his mother and then attacked his sister while three young children, all under the age of ten, were also inside the home.

Family members said the stabbing took place during a family gathering in celebration of the suspect’s 23rd birthday.

Neighbors awoke early Sunday morning wondering why police filled the neighborhood.

“(At) one o’clock in the morning. I wasn’t about ready to go outside and find out,” said Jarry Longo, a neighbor.

Family members identified the victims as Anecia Ramirez, 24, and Cherie Ramirez, 41.

“Im kind of sad. I mean, she seemed really nice,” said Demetri Falbo of his next door neighbor, Cherie.

Paramedics were unable to save the mother of four, who died at her home.

Her daughter was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Family members said she had severe stab wounds all over her body.

Police booked Adrian Ramirez into the Adams County Jail on charges of first degree murder, attempted murder, and child abuse.

Relatives said that he suffers from schizophrenia, a severe mental illness with which his mom and sister had tried desperately to help him.

Neighbors saw glimpses of the troubles.

“When he used my phone… I heard him say, ‘mom, you’re a (expletive)’ or something like that,” Falbo said. “She warned me about him.”

Despite the warning, Falbo said he never would have guessed his neighbor was capable of killing someone.

“(He was) a little strange, but I was starting to kind of like him, the second time I met him,” Falbo added.

The tragedy left the family mourning the sudden loss of one loved one and praying for the recovery of another. It also left Adrian Ramirez’ 2-year-old son without his father.

A relative said that the suspect’s sister remained in the hospital but was stable.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.