Road Rage Fight Ends In Shooting

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A man has been arrested and charged with assault following a road rage encounter late Friday night.
Christopher Dyck, 23, is currently jailed at the Adams County Detention Facility under a First Degree Assault charge.
Cheri Spottke, a spokesperson with the Westminster Police Department, says dispatchers received a call about a road rage incident in the 12100 block of Lowell Boulevard at 11:40 p.m. Friday night.
Both drivers, she wrote in a news release, exited their cars engaged in a physical altercation.
One driver was shot in the stomach during the tussle. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
Dyck was taken into custody at the scene.