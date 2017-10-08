Police: Retired Teacher Used Teen Girls To Deal Drugs

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Police say a retired school teacher was dealing drugs out of his home with the help of teenage girls.

John Metty, 59, appeared in court Thursday on charges related to drug possession and distribution, according to a new release from the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office. He was first arrested August 2nd after ECSO deputies executed a search warrant at his home in the 400 block of Meadow Station Circle in unincorporated Parker.

John Metty (credit: Elbert County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators, based on surveillance and interviews with people seen leaving his home, suspect Metty of harboring an illegal marijuana grow operation.

“In searching the residence,” the release reads, “deputies located significant quantities of marijuana, ecstasy, prescription medications, drug paraphernalia, and firearms.”

Metty was then arrested on several felony charges.

“It is believed,” the release continues, “that John Metty has been recruiting teenage females from the Parker area to help him sell and distribute the drugs from his residence.”

ECSO said Metty is a retired school teacher and is currently out on bond.

 

 

 

