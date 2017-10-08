After Fatal Snake Bite, Trail Users’ Senses On High Alert

By Dillon Thomas

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A 31-year-old Jefferson County man lost his life Saturday after a rattlesnake bit him near Mt. Galbraith, west of Golden.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim was Daniel Hohs.

The snake bit Hohs Saturday afternoon along a trail. He was rushed to Saint Anthony Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

Those hiking the trail system Saturday evening told CBS4 they have seen snakes in the area before.

“It is not surprising, because I have heard of many friends who have encountered (snakes,) and I have seen some myself,” said Caitlin Trecksess, a hiker.

“You have heard of people running into them on this trail, and on trails nearby,” said Amy Lyddane, a hiker. “I have seen rattlesnakes.”

Signs posted by Jefferson County Open Space warn those using the trails of the risks.

Some hikers said they always look for the threat of snakes while exploring nature. However, after hearing of the fatal bite Saturday, they said their senses were on even higher alert.

“You really have to use your senses. Watch for them, listen for them, and speak with other people coming the opposite way on the trail,” Lyddane said.

The coroner’s office told CBS4 they would have to complete an autopsy before releasing the official cause of death.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.