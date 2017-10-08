Two Decades Later, Colorado Teacher Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Student

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge has handed down a prison sentence to a former Littleton Public Schools teacher who sexually assaulted a youth.
Michael Camelio, 70, was arrested at his Highlands Ranch home in February after a woman came forward to report being repeatedly victimized 20 years ago while she was his student.
“These allegations came about because the victim was very brave and came forward,” Deputy District Attorney Danielle Jaramillo said in a prepared statement.
Camelio pleaded guilty over the summer and on Friday he was sentenced to four years in prison and three years of probation. He also must register as a sex offender.
Camelio was employed by Littleton Public Schools from 1982 to 2002. He was an administrator at Mark Hopkins Elementary School until 1988 and then taught computer science at Newton Middle School from 1988 to 1995. The sexual contact took place with a female student first at Newton on school property.
It continued after Camelio transferred to work at Powell Middle School and the victim went on to high school.
In court on Friday the victim read the following statement:
“(He) stole my adolescence. … I lived with a continuous secret of what was happening to me. … It took me years to identify what it was: sexual abuse.”