Latest Forecast: Winter Storm Warning

DENVER (CBS4) – A big blast of snow and cold is oozing into the central Rockies. This will bring a dramatic change in Colorado weather Sunday night into Monday morning.
The cold front will push through the Front Range with strong, gusty winds between 9pm and 11pm Sunday night. Denver.precipitation will start as rain and then, quickly change to snow near or around midnight.
There is a Winter Storm Warning in place for Denver, the Front Range and northern mountains from midnight Sunday through 3pm Monday afternoon.
The snow will be very wet and heavy. There may be some tree damage as a lot of trees still have their leaves and will collect snow. There will be a lot of melting snow initially, on the roadways at the lower elevations. So snow amounts will really vary depending on elevation.
The storm will be accompanied by very, cold temperatures too. There is a Freeze Warning in place for Denver and northeastern Colorado from midnight Sunday through 9am Tuesday.
The storm will be a fast mover. By Tuesday the sunshine returns and temperatures get back to the 50s.
Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.