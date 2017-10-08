Shoe Company Sends Sandals To Children In Puerto Rico After Hurricane

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Owners of a Lakewood shoe company reached out to CBS4 a few days ago saying they want to bring some hope and good news to others by helping children in hurricane ravaged areas.
Paul and Celerina Gertensenberger, owners of Hawaiian Jellys, heard reports that children in Puerto Rico are in desperate need of shoes and clothes after the devastating Hurricane Maria. They said they knew they had to help.
The small sandal company is now donating boxes and boxes full of their orthotic sandals to kids there.
The boxes were stacked up to the ceiling in a room the other day.
They are worth an estimated $150,000 in all.
Some of the sandals will also go to Mexico City after the recent earthquake there.