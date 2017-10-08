Building Implosion Kicks Off Development Project

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The structure came down as the sun rose.
A building was demolished at dawn Sunday to make way for a new development.
The Jones building at 9697 East Mineral Avenue was built in 1984 and served as headquarters for Jones International Ltd.
The property is to ultimately be turned into The Jones District, a 42-acre, mixed-use project that Opus Development Company boasts will make the site Centennial’s largest commercial development.
It will include residential, hotel, office and retail properties.
First of those is The Glenn, a six-story, 306-unit luxury apartment apartment building scheduled for completion in February of 2018.